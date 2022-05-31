Petro dealers' protest today

New Delhi: A petrol pump dealers' association will on Tuesday resort to 'no purchase of petrol and diesel' in protest against no increase in their commission by the oil marketing companies, but the protest is unlikely to disrupt supplies as fuel bunks have enough stocks to last couple of days. Petrol Pump Dealers Association said its members in 22 states will join the protest.

"Though there was an agreement between oil companies and dealer associations that the dealer margins will be revised every six months, it has not been revised since 2017.

The prices of fuel have almost doubled since 2017, hence the working capital in business has doubled leading to additional loans and bank interests thereupon," the association said in a statement. Industry officials said that petrol pumps don't need daily refills and their storage tanks store enough supplies to last couple of days.

