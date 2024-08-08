Phogat will always be champion

New Delhi: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will always be a champion, said politicians across party lines as they came out in support of the grappler after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, with the government asking the Indian Olympic Association to take "appropriate action" in the matter. In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight by 100 grams ahead of her women's 50 kg final. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the setback as painful but said Phogat is a champion among champions for the more than 1.4 billion people of India and the nation's pride.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the Indian Olympic Association lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW) over Phogat’s disqualification and Prime Minister Modi has asked IOA chief P T Usha to take “appropriate action”.



Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, demanded accountability be fixed and the decision leading to her disqualification be reviewed.

“Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you,” Modi said. President Murmu said, “While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people.” Phogat’s extraordinary feats at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and done the country proud, she said on X. The Congress urged the government and the IOA to make all efforts to appeal against Phogat’s disqualification from the Olympics, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expressing confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena. She is India’s pride, the party said.

Congress MP Kumari Selja raised questions about the team management, saying, “Managers are there, it is their job. All our athletes and sportspersons go there, and every little thing of theirs is monitored.”

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya said the government had provided all possible assistance to Phogat according to her requirement which included personal staff.

While actor and BJP MP Hema Malini said it is “very surprising” and “feels strange she was disqualified for being 100 gm overweight”, AAP MP Harbhajan Singh said it is very unfortunate that she has been disqualified by a very small margin.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded a thorough investigation into the “technical reasons” for the wrestler’s disqualification. Several chief ministers came out in supporter of Phogat, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet her family members in Chakri Dadri during his visit to Haryana.

Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam) and MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu) expressed anguish over the disqualification but said Phogat is a champion and the action against her cannot diminish her spirit and achievements.

Punjab-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a reward of Rs 25 lakh for its student and wrestler Phogat.