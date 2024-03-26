PIL filed in Delhi HC to stop CM Kejriwal from issuing orders from jail

New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from making any orders while in ED custody. This appeal further demands that Kejriwal not be given any items such as a typewriter, computer printer, and so on while he is in the custody of the ED.



Apart from this, it has also been demanded in the petition that the court should direct the ED to investigate how the orders issued by them reached Delhi Minister Atishi while she is in ED custody. This petition has been filed by Surjeet Singh Yadav in the High Court through lawyers Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar.

According to the plea, Arvind Kejriwal violated his oath of confidentiality under the Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution by issuing the detention order. It has also been said in the petition that issuing custody orders in this manner can affect a fair and proper investigation.

The petition also states that after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Government Minister Atishi gave interviews to numerous stations on March 21, 2024, confirming that Arvind Kejriwal will not quit from his position and will lead the government from jail itself.

It is worth noting that recently the same petitioner had filed another PIL in the Delhi High Court, in which a request was made to remove Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.