Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
PIL filed in Delhi HC to stop CM Kejriwal from issuing orders from jail
A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from making any orders while in ED custody.
New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court, seeking to restrain Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from making any orders while in ED custody. This appeal further demands that Kejriwal not be given any items such as a typewriter, computer printer, and so on while he is in the custody of the ED.
Apart from this, it has also been demanded in the petition that the court should direct the ED to investigate how the orders issued by them reached Delhi Minister Atishi while she is in ED custody. This petition has been filed by Surjeet Singh Yadav in the High Court through lawyers Shashi Ranjan Kumar Singh and Mahesh Kumar.
According to the plea, Arvind Kejriwal violated his oath of confidentiality under the Third Schedule of the Indian Constitution by issuing the detention order. It has also been said in the petition that issuing custody orders in this manner can affect a fair and proper investigation.
The petition also states that after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Government Minister Atishi gave interviews to numerous stations on March 21, 2024, confirming that Arvind Kejriwal will not quit from his position and will lead the government from jail itself.
It is worth noting that recently the same petitioner had filed another PIL in the Delhi High Court, in which a request was made to remove Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.