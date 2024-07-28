Pilot project on teaching Maths

Dhenkanal : The District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) will introduce a pilot project on a new method of teaching ‘Mathematics’ for Class VI students from August 5 to February 20, 2025 . The new method will be introduced on an experimental basis at Government George UP School.

The decision was taken on Friday at a meeting attended by DIET Principal Laxman Kumar Sahoo, Block Education Officer Brahmananda Rout, teacher trainers, cluster resource coordinators and other resource persons.

The novel method will enhance the skills of students to tap their potential in learning Mathematics quickly to scale new heights in the future. During the teaching of the new method, one observer will be deployed to monitor the process, said BEO Rout. However, the members raised questions about its introduction at a time when there is a shortage of teachers. The BEO was assigned to deploy new teachers so that the new project would not be affected. If the project is successful, it will be introduced in all the schools subsequently.