Solve for Tomorrow 2025: Young Innovators Using AI to Transform Health, Hygiene & Wellbeing in India

Technology’s role in healthcare is no longer just futuristic—it is reshaping diagnostics, care, and dignity for patients today. Samsung Solve for Tomorrow (SFT) 2025, Samsung’s flagship education programme, in partnership with IIT Delhi, showcased this transformation by challenging thousands of students nationwide to design AI-first, human-centred solutions under the theme “Future of Health, Hygiene and Wellbeing.”

Here’s what this wave of innovation looks like:

1. Rooted in Real-Life Challenges

Students were invited to build accessible healthcare tech addressing hygiene, sanitation, nutrition, emotional well-being, and preventive care—ensuring better health outcomes are a right, not a privilege.

2. Practical Solutions for Better Tomorrow

Teams like Alchemist, BRHM, Hear Bright, Pink Brigadiers brought innovations ranged from multi-articulated bionic hands and AI early detection tools to predictive breast health apps and speech recognition devices tailored to India’s linguistic diversity—all focused on delivering dignity and accessibility in care.

· Alchemist (Andhra Pradesh) – AI-powered platform with deep learning model to detect subclinical silicosis

· BRHM (Uttar Pradesh) – Low-cost bionic hand to restore mobility for people with disabilities

· Hear Bright (Delhi) – AI-powered glasses that convert speech into text for supporting hearing impaired

· Pink Brigadiers (Odisha) – Predictive AI app for women to self-check their breast health at home with secure results

3. Theme Winner – Paraspeak: Giving Voice to the Unheard

Among the four national winners, Paraspeak stood out. Developed by 16-year-old Gurugram student Pranet Khetan, it is a compact AI device that converts impaired speech into clear, fluent playback—including Hindi. Inspired by people battling speech disorders, Pranet created India’s first dataset for dysarthric Hindi, filling a critical gap in AI healthcare.

4. Other Winning Innovations Beyond Health & Well-Being

SFT 2025 also honoured:

· NextPlay.AI – AI sports coaching platform

Percevia – AI-powered glasses

· Prithvi Rakshak – Gamified sustainability app

5. Support to Scale & Succeed

Winners received up to ₹1 crore incubation support at IIT Delhi, with additional awards for top teams, including ₹1 lakh grants, Goodwill Awards and Young Innovator Awards and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones for the top 20 teams.

6. A Growing, Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem

SFT 2025 saw wider participation from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with alumni returning as mentors and access to IIT Delhi’s FITT Labs for prototyping. This growth reflects a decentralising STEM movement beyond urban centres. With 2.9 million young innovators engaged across 68 countries since 2010, SFT continues to shape the next generation of problem solvers in India.

7. Guided by Empathy and Responsibility