Participation of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the 47th All India Public Relations Conference–2025

Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the 47th All India Public Relations Conference–2025 held at Hotel Emerald Grand, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun. The Chief Minister inaugurated the conference by lighting the ceremonial lamp and visited the photo exhibition organised at the venue. He also inspected various handicraft stalls, encouraging local art and craftsmanship.

Dehradun is hosting the 47th All India Public Relations Conference from 13 to 15 December, with participation from public relations and communication professionals from across the country. Organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), the conference is centred on the theme “Developed India @2047: Development with Heritage.”

The conference was inaugurated today, 13 December, by Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. The three-day event will feature expert sessions on Uttarakhand’s 25-year development journey, the role of media and public relations, technology, GST, AI, cybercrime, misinformation, and international public relations. Participation by delegates from Russia has given the conference an international dimension. The conference will conclude on 15 December.

On this occasion, welcoming public relations experts, delegates, and young professionals from across the country, the Chief Minister said that this year’s theme, “PR Vision for 2047,” is extremely relevant in realising the resolve of a Developed India. He stated that today public relations is no longer merely a means of information dissemination, but has become an important and effective component of the nation-building process.

The Chief Minister said that in the present digital era, while there is an abundance of information, the challenge of misinformation is equally serious. In such a scenario, establishing accurate, timely, and trustworthy communication between the government and the public is the biggest responsibility of public relations. He noted that in a state like Uttarakhand, which is prone to natural disasters and is strategically sensitive, communication is not a formality but the very foundation of trust.

He emphasised that in areas such as disaster management, good governance, and religious and tourism management, future PR systems must be fast, technologically सक्षम, and sensitive to public sentiments, so that the relationship between the government and the public is based not on orders, but on partnership and trust.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that public relations can act as an effective command centre during crises, while also making a significant contribution in shaping a positive national narrative. He added that this vision emerging from Devbhoomi Uttarakhand would prove helpful in building a Developed India–2047.

Highlighting the state’s development journey, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is continuously progressing on the path of development. He informed that the size of the state’s economy is expected to reach approximately ₹3.78 lakh crore in the year 2024–25, with a significant increase in per capita income. Along with this, the state has witnessed unprecedented growth in its budget and a historic reduction in the unemployment rate.

He stated that rapid development of modern infrastructure is underway in sectors such as education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air and rail connectivity. Continuous efforts are also being made to give Uttarakhand global recognition as a destination for religious tourism, wellness, adventure tourism, film shooting, and wedding tourism.

The Chief Minister mentioned that projects such as the Rishikesh–Karnaprayag rail project, the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway, ropeway projects, and expansion of airports are giving new momentum to the state’s development. Along with this, year-round tourism is being promoted through the initiative of winter tourism.

Referring to efforts to strengthen investment, industry, and the local economy, he said that the state has achieved notable success in grounding investment proposals received through the Global Investors Summit. With the single-window system and new industrial and startup policies, Uttarakhand has emerged as a growing investment hub.

He added that schemes such as “One District–Two Products,” House of Himalayas, Millet Mission, and the new tourism and film policy are strengthening local livelihoods. Uttarakhand’s achievements in national and international rankings are proof of transparent, effective, and participatory governance.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is fully committed to preserving cultural values, demographic balance, and social structure along with development. He noted that Uttarakhand’s policies and innovations are today becoming a model for other states in the country and are playing an important role in shaping the direction of Developed India–2047.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary and Director General of Information Shri Banshidhar Tiwari was honoured by PRSI with a national award for excellence in good governance.

The programme was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Shri Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, Swami Chidanand Muni from Parmarth Niketan, Additional Secretary Shri Banshidhar Tiwari, PRSI National President Shri Ajit Pathak, Dehradun Chapter President Shri Ravi Bijarniya, Russian delegates Shri Mikhail Maslov, Ms. Davydenko Yulia, Ms. Anna Talanina, and public relations personnel and communication professionals from across the country.