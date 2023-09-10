Pinarayi Vijayan 'framed' Oomen Chandy in solar sex case, charges ex-MLA P C George

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Janapaksham leader and former MLA from Poonjar constituency P. C. George on Sunday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being instrumental in framing former Chief Minister, late Oomen Chandy in sexual assault related to solar case.

Talking to media persons, George said, "The woman sex assault survivor had complained against Chandy on the directives of Pinarayi Vijayan."

The woman survivor had told him that she had met Chief Minister Vijayan through a mediator, Nandakumar, George claimed.

George said, "She had told me that she decided to file a complaint against Oomen Chandy on the direction from Pinarayi Vijayan. She had also handed over a note to me mentioning the allegations in her complaint and had asked me to speak about it while addressing the media then. However, I refused and declined her request and handed over the note to the CBI."