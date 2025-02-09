Pir Panjal festival begins in J&K's Poonch, Army unites culture and strength

Poonch: The Army kicked off the Pir Panjal Winter Festival in the city on Sunday, setting the stage for wide array of sports and cultural spectacles spread over next two months.

The festival is a testament to the Army's unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, cultural preservation, and social reformation, particularly in advocating against drug abuse.

Starting February 9 and culminating on March 31, the grandiose festival will see diverse sports and cultural spectacles, including:

Under-25 Boys Cricket Tournament – a platform for aspiring cricketers to exhibit prowess.

Under-25 boys and Under-21 girls Volleyball Tournament – fostering teamwork, discipline, and competitive spirit.

Open Kho-Kho Tournament (for girls) – celebrating agility, strategy, and endurance.

Gujari and Pahari Folk dance performances with music and dance talent hunt – a tribute to the region's rich artistic heritage, performed by local virtuosos.

Solo and Group Singing Competitions – an opportunity for school and college students to showcase their melodic talents along with science and art exhibitions to showcase their knowledge and creativity with painting, essay writing and elocution competitions.

The initiative serves as a catalyst for fostering sportsmanship, cultural renaissance, and holistic development among the youth, particularly those hailing from remote and marginalized communities.

The Pir Panjal Winter Festival embodies a transformative movement, inspiring young minds to eschew the perils of substance abuse and channel their energies toward constructive, life-affirming pursuits.