PM At White House

Addressing the Indian Diaspora and the huge gathering of about 3000 people at White House, US President Joe Biden said India and US are working closely in expanding healthcare, climate change and issues arising out of Russia's aggression on Ukraine.



With India's cooperation, we have strengthened QUAD for free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, says President Biden.



Thanking Joe Biden for the grand welcome Modi said this grand welcome ceremony at the White House today is an honour for 1.4 billion Indians.



He said you are the real strength of our relationship. I thank President Biden and Dr Jill Biden for giving this honour to them: PM Modi. "President Biden and I will discuss India-US relations in some time. I am confident that our talks will be positive and useful as always," Modi said.



He added that people of the Indian community are enhancing India's glory in the US through their hard work and dedication, says PM Modi. “I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers,” Modi said.

