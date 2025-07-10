PM conferred Namibia's highest civilian award

Windhoek: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with Namibia's highest civilian award, the 'Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis'. The award was presented by Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Addressing a gathering after being conferred with the honour, PM Modi said, "Namibia's Welwitschia, after which this award is named, is not an ordinary plant."

“It is like an elder in the household, one who has witnessed the passage of time. It symbolises Namibia’s struggle, courage, and culture. “It stands as a witness to the unbreakable friendship between India and Namibia. I feel proud to be associated with it. I dedicate this award to the people of India and Namibia, who continue to progress together, and to the friendship between our two nations.” India and Namibia have stood by each other since the time of their independence, he said. “Ours is a friendship that is time-tested and connected by shared values and dreams of a better future.

In the times to come, we will keep working closely and walking together on the path of development,” the Prime Minister said. PM Modi is the first Indian leader to be given this award, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.