PM expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

PM expresses grief, announces ex-gratia
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive fire incident at a factory in Sangareddy district. In...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a massive fire incident at a factory in Sangareddy district. In a post on X, Modi said he was "anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy" and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

"May the injured recover soon," he added. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of those who died in the incident. Those injured will receive Rs 50,000, said the statement from the government.

