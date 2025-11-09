PM flags off 4 new Vande Bharat trains in Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Modi inaugurated the new trains on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. Addressing a public rally after the inauguration, PM Modi said these Vande Bharat trains will "enhance connectivity and provide greater comfort" to citizens. The total number of operational Vande Bharat trains in the country has now exceeded 160, he said.