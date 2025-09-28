PM flags off Berhampur-Surat Amrit Bharat

Berhampur: A historic dawn unfolded in Berhampur on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha’s first Amrit Bharat Express, linking Berhampur in Ganjam district with Udhna in Surat, Gujarat.

The inaugural ceremony began at 10 am, when priests offered worship at the shrine of Maa Budhi Thakurani, the presiding deity of Berhampur. A ceremonial Agyan Mala was brought from the temple and placed on the newly launched train, with rituals of ’puja’ and ’alati’ invoking blessings for safe journey.

The spiritual sanctity of Maa Budhi Thakurani’s blessings fused with the national vision of Amrit Bharat Yojana, making this moment not just a milestone for Ganjam, but a triumph for Odisha’s march toward modern connectivity.

The Amrit Bharat Express, designated Train Nos. 19021/19022, will run weekly—departing Udhna every Sunday from October 5 and returning from Berhampur every Monday from October 6—covering 1,708 km across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The launch of this long-cherished train service has brought immense joy to the 10 lakh-plus migrant workforce from undivided Ganjam district employed in Surat and its adjoining industrial belts.

The Southern Odisha Railway Development Joint Action Committee hailed the Prime Minister’s initiative, calling it a milestone in bridging the distance between families. On this occasion, the committee also appealed for improving rail infrastructure at Berhampur, including a dedicated coaching complex, construction of platforms 5 and 6 and conversion of Berhampur–Udhna service into a daily train. They also urged the introduction of an early morning MEMU service between Berhampur and Puri, catering especially to Jagannath devotees.