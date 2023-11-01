PM greets people of fives states on their formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted citizens on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

In a series of posts, Modi wishes citizens on the occasion.

हरियाणा के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। इस प्रदेश ने हमेशा ही कृषि और रक्षा जैसे बड़े क्षेत्रों में देश को महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया है। यहां के युवा इनोवेशन की दुनिया में भी अपना परचम लहरा रहे हैं। मेरी कामना है कि विकास के हर मानदंड पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023





मध्य प्रदेश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। विकास की नित-नई ऊंचाइयों को छू रहा हमारा मध्य प्रदेश अमृतकाल में देश के संकल्पों को साकार करने में अहम योगदान दे रहा है। मेरी कामना है कि यह राज्य प्रगति के पथ पर यूं ही निरंतर अग्रसर रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023





छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने सभी भाइयों और बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। यहां के लोगों की जीवंतता इसे एक विशेष राज्य बनाती है। इस राज्य की संस्कृति को समृद्ध बनाने में हमारे आदिवासी समुदायों का बहुत ही अहम योगदान है। प्रदेश की गौरवशाली परंपरा और सांस्कृतिक विरासत हर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023

കേരളപ്പിറവിയുടെ സവിശേഷമായ അവസരത്തിൽ ആശംസകൾ. ഉത്സാഹത്തിനും സാംസ്കാരിക പൈതൃകത്തിന്റെ സമ്പന്നമായ അലങ്കാരത്തിനും പേരുകേട്ട കേരളത്തിലെ ജനങ്ങൾ ഉത്പതിഷ്ണുത്വത്തെയും നിശ്ചയദാർഢ്യത്തെയും പ്രതിനിധാനം ചെയ്യുന്നു. അവരെ എപ്പോഴും വിജയം തഴുകട്ടെ; അവർ നേട്ടങ്ങളാൽ പ്രചോദിതരാകുന്നതു തുടരട്ടെ. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023









ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ రాష్ట్ర అవతరణ దినోత్సవ శుభసందర్భంగా, ఈ చైతన్యవంతమైన రాష్ట్ర ప్రజలకు నా హృదయపూర్వక శుభాకాంక్షలు. వారి అసాధారణమైన ప్రతిభ, అచంచలమైన సంకల్పం మరియు దృఢమైన పట్టుదలతో, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ ప్రజలు విభిన్న రంగాలలో తమదైన ముద్ర వేశారు. వారి నిరంతర శ్రేయస్సు మరియు విజయం కోసం నేను… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023







"On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success," he posted on X wishing people of Andhra Pradesh on its formation day.





ಈ ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವದಂದು ನಾವು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಚೈತನ್ಯವನ್ನು ಸಂಭ್ರಮಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದೇವೆ. ಪ್ರಾಚೀನ ಆವಿಷ್ಕಾರ ಮತ್ತು ಆಧುನಿಕ ಉದ್ಯಮದ ತೊಟ್ಟಿಲು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ. ಪ್ರೀತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬುದ್ಧಿವಂತಿಕೆ ಎರಡರ ಮಿಳಿತವಾಗಿರುವ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಶ್ರೇಷ್ಠತೆಯ ಕಡೆಗೆ ಸತತ ಮುನ್ನಡೆಯುವಂತೆ ಉತ್ತೇಜಿಸುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮತ್ತಷ್ಟು… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2023





"On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire," Modi greeted people of Karnataka in another post.

The Prime Minister also greeted people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their formation day on X.