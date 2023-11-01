Live
Just In
PM greets people of fives states on their formation day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted citizens on the foundation day of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
In a series of posts, Modi wishes citizens on the occasion.
"On the momentous occasion of Andhra Pradesh Formation Day, my heartfelt felicitations to the people of this dynamic state. With their exceptional talent, unwavering resolve and steadfast perseverance, the people of AP have etched their mark across diverse domains of excellence. I pray for their continued prosperity and success," he posted on X wishing people of Andhra Pradesh on its formation day.
"On this Kannada Rajyotsava, we celebrate the spirit of Karnataka - a cradle of ancient innovation and modern enterprise. Its people, a blend of warmth and wisdom, fuel the state's relentless march towards greatness. May Karnataka continue to thrive, innovate and inspire," Modi greeted people of Karnataka in another post.
The Prime Minister also greeted people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their formation day on X.