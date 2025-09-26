Live
- HC stays proceedings against triple talaq accused
- Modern amenities, tech-driven crowd management rolled out at Tirumala
- TGPSC likely to announce Group-2 results ahead of Dussehra
- Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- YSRCP deceived employees, misused funds, alleges FM
- Akhilesh slams BJP over Ladakh violence
- TruAlt Bioenergy Limited’s Initial Public Offering to open on Thursday, Sept 25, 2025, price band set at Rs 472 – Rs 496 per Equity Share
- Pb govt sanctions 15K crop residue mgmt machines
- Trained women to be placed in garment industries
- Himachal women’s panel demands impartial probe
PM highlights India-Russia partnership
Highlights
New Delhi: Amid ongoing US concerns over India’s continued oil trade with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday backed India’s move for...
New Delhi: Amid ongoing US concerns over India’s continued oil trade with Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday backed India’s move for buying Russian energy. He also highlighted long-standing defence cooperation between the two countries, saying that India’s ‘time-tested’ partnership with Russia. The Prime Minister’s remarks came at the UP International Trade show, where Russia is the international partner.
Next Story