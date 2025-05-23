  • Menu
PM inaugurates 103 Amrit stations across 18 states

Highlights

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat stations across 18 states from Rajasthan. Along with this, the PM also dedicated 43 projects worth Rs 23,400 crore to the nation.

The PM also inaugurated projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan and a new express train that will run between Bikaner and Mumbai. The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

