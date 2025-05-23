Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Apple Eyes 2026 Launch for Sleek Smart Glasses with Built-In Cameras
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes check the rates on 23 May, 2025
- No deadline to apply for ration cards
- Fire Erupts at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant
- Settle conflicts amicably, KTR urges party leaders
- Damodar assures AIDSA of resolving their key demands
- Bandi mounts vitriolic attack against Revanth, Kharge, Rahul
PM inaugurates 103 Amrit stations across 18 states
Highlights
Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat stations across 18 states from Rajasthan. Along with this,...
Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually inaugurated 103 Amrit Bharat stations across 18 states from Rajasthan. Along with this, the PM also dedicated 43 projects worth Rs 23,400 crore to the nation.
The PM also inaugurated projects worth Rs 26,000 crore in Rajasthan and a new express train that will run between Bikaner and Mumbai. The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Next Story