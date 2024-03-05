PM launches projects worth over Rs 19K cr in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new era of development has started in Odisha which will boost industrial activities in the region and create new job opportunities.

Launching multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Jajpur district in Odisha, Modi said the BJP-led government was committed to the development of eastern India, which is filled with natural resources. "Our government works for the present as well as for the future, with the aim of a 'Viksit Bharat'," he said during a programme here. The projects that were launched are related to different sectors, including Oil and Gas, Railways, Road, Transport and Highways and Atomic Energy.

Addressing the gathering at Chandikhole, the Prime Minister said by the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Biraja, a new stream of development started flowing today in Jajpur and Odisha.