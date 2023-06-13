PM Mentiomed 'Rozgar Mela’ As A New Identity Of The NDA-BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked on Tuesday that dynastic politics have decreased and that the transparency component in selection tests has become apparent in an apparent dig at the previous administration. According to PM Modi, the government, which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has begun to take on a new identity through its employment push.



While addressing the 'Rozgar Mela,' without highlighting any particular party's name he stated that“We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth. Recruitment process earlier used to take one to one-and-a-half years, but now it gets over in a few months transparently," reported Hindustan Times.

He mentioned that appointment letters for more than 70,000 youth were distributed. The NDA-BJP government's new brand identity is the "Rozgar Mela." He expressed his satisfaction that these Rozgar Melas are being held in every state that the BJP currently controls. Later, he congratulated all the people who had received the appointment letters.

He emphasised that India is known for its political stability and that its leadership is renowned. The economic and social reforms that the Indian government has implemented are what make it famous. He continued, "This is a very significant time for individuals entering government because 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal' has begun, where the new recruits have before them the aim of making India a developed country in the next 25 years.