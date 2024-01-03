PM Modi accorded warm reception in TN

Tiruchirappalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Tiruchirappalli to a warm reception by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi. The Prime Minister will be visiting Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala for two days, the PMO said.

During his visit to the southern states and Union Territory, Modi will attend programmes and inaugurate various developmental projects. “Over the next two days, I will be attending various programmes in Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Kerala…I look forward to being among the people of Lakshadweep.

Development works worth Rs 1150 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. These works include projects relating to better internet connectivity, ensuring clean drinking water supply, solar energy, healthcare, and more,” Modi wrote on X.