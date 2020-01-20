PM Modi addresses school children over exam stress in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday encouraged a #withoutfilter discussion in the "Pariksha Pe Charcha" event that addressed thousands of school children about exam stress.

Speaking at the annual event, the PM said, "Let's start talking then, as they say, #WithoutFilter. We'll talk like friends, mistakes can happen. And, in my case, if I make a mistake the friends in the media will love it too. I thought I should host this programme, take some work off your parents' hands - after all I am part of your family too right?"

PM Modi addressed how scientists at ISRO overcame their disappointment after the failing to land Chandrayaaan's lander on the moon last year.

"We can learn lessons of success even in our failure. We cannot let demotivation defeat us," he said.

The Prime Minister said interacting with children through this annual event "touched his heart the most".

"Pariksha Pe Charcha" is in its third edition this year. Approximately 2,000 students and teachers attended the event. 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition on the topics: Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi tweeted:





"Discussion on exams, @examwarriors and the ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' are a part of an endeavour to support our dynamic students and assure them that we are all with them as they prepare for their exams. See you tomorrow at PPC 2020!" PM Modi tweeted earlier.