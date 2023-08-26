PM Modi announces August 23 as National Space Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who congratulated the ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 on Saturday announced August 23 as National Space Day in honour of the achievement.



Earlier, the Prime Minister said that the touchdown spot of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface would from now onwards be known as the 'Shivshakti' point while the Chandrayaan-2 Lunar landing point will be called the 'Tiranga'

Modi proceeded directly to the ISRO center in Peenya from the Prime Minister's Airport and was greeted by ISRO Chairman Somnath. The Prime Minister was briefed by the ISRO chairman on the Chandrayaan-3 launch procedure and took photos with the Chandrayaan-3 team.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi highlighted India's progress in the fields of science and technology and praised ISRO scientists for making history in the field of space.

Later, the Indian Space Research Organisation on Saturday extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through its X handle for showering praises and the successful launch of Chardrayaan 3.











