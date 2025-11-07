PM Modi attacks RJD over 'jungle raj' in Bihar

Araria/Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday renewed his “jungle raj” criticism of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing the party of overseeing “zero development” in Bihar during its 15-year rule.

Addressing an election rally in Araria, the Prime Minister said no major infrastructure projects were undertaken in the state during that period. “From 1990 to 2005, the government of ‘jungle raj’ completely ruined Bihar. In those 15 years, how many expressways were built? Zero. How many bridges were constructed over the Kosi River? Zero. How many tourist circuits or sports complexes were developed? Zero. Nil bate sannata (absolutely nothing),” Modi said.

The Prime Minister sharpened his criticism in Bhagalpur, saying RJD leaders had been “schooled in jungle raj pathshala.” “They studied ‘A se Aparan (abduction)’, ‘F se Firoti (ransom)’ and ‘R se Rangdari (extortion). Their school teaches ‘P se Parivarwaad (dynasty politics)’ and ‘G se Ghotala (scam)’. RJD’s kakahara is katta, katuta, krurta, kushasan, kusanskar and corruption,” he said.

Modi also described the families of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the “two most corrupt families,” claiming that welfare funds meant for women would have been diverted if they were in power.

“Imagine if Bihar’s most corrupt family and the country’s most corrupt family — both out on bail — were in power. This money would have gone into their coffers, not into our sisters’ accounts,” he said.

Alleging internal tensions within the opposition alliance, Modi said RJD had “snatched away” the chief ministerial candidacy from the Congress by “putting a gun to their head.” He also took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, calling him “Namdaar” and claiming he had been “forcibly brought to Bihar” for campaigning.