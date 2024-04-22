PM Modi bets big on BJP's LS prospects in South

New Delhi: Challenging claims of BJP’s limited presence in South India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exuded confidence that his party will win a significant number of seats in the southern region in the Lok Sabha polls, including in the state of Kerala.

In an interview to Mathrubhumi, Modi countered views that the BJP lacks a presence in the South, saying, “This narrative suits the perspective of a few political analysts, but the facts tell a different story.”

When asked if South India was a difficult terrain in the last election, the Prime Minister replied: “Your question is not factually correct. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP was the single largest party in Southern India.” “You may also know that three of our party presidents have come from South India. In 1984, when we were reduced to only two seats, one of them was from Southern India."

“Thus, the BJP has a very close link with the South. Looking at the present, I have been traveling across Southern India, and the response wherever I have gone has been phenomenal. I am confident that South India will bless the BJP in record numbers this time,” Modi said.

Responding to a question on the narrative of the strong North-South divide, the PM said, “This narrative of dividing India into north and south propagated by the Opposition is utterly shameful, and I categorically reject it. Indians from across South India have also firmly rejected this charge. Both the UDF and LDF aim to divide India along the lines of caste, creed, state, and religion to confuse the voters and cling to power.”

Speaking about BJP’s chances in Kerala, Modi said: “Karyakartas of the BJP and aligned organisations have been working on the ground for a long time. Be it a social cause or a natural calamity, they are always visible serving the people. In the 2021 Assembly Elections, our vote share rose significantly. This is because the youth of Kerala, the women of Kerala, the poor people of Kerala, and the farmers of Kerala are now starting to see the BJP as a ray of hope. They view the BJP and the NDA as entities that can fulfill their aspirations.”

“The UDF and LDF have only taken Kerala backward; they have never moved Kerala forward. So yes, the situation is changing, and the scenario is set to change even further. The 2021 results revealed what lies ahead. The BJP is expected to grow even more in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and we are confident that in time, the BJP will have MPs from Kerala and will also eventually form the state government,” he added.