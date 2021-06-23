PM Modi called All-Party meeting with Jammu & Kashmir Leaders on 24th June 2021

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an all-party meeting with the intention of starting the political process in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in the capital Delhi on Thursday 24th June 2021.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, BJP leaders Ravinder Raina and Kavinder Gupta have reached Delhi to attend it, while National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah will reach on Thursday. This meeting may be the beginning of dialogue between the political parties of the Union Territory and the Center, but no concrete result is expected.

At least four Union ministers including PM Modi and 14 parties including the Gupkar group from Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the meeting. Although no agenda has been formally announced regarding the meeting, but it is believed that both the parties are attending the meeting with opposite agenda. According to indications, old parties like National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), People's Conference (PC) will be vocal on full statehood and restoration of Article 370.

At the same time, the central government will pressurize the support of all parties to participate in the ongoing delimitation process in the state. According to sources, the Center is trying to establish the political supremacy of Jammu over Srinagar through delimitation.

In the back channel conversation, the Center has made it clear that the electoral process in the state will start only after the delimitation is completed and it said that if there is a conflict on these issues, then the blame for not allowing the political process to progress in the central state can be blamed on Gupkar and local parties.

According to the source, by initiating the all-party meeting, the Prime Minister has given a message that the central government is serious about Jammu and Kashmir and wants to start the necessary political process to restore the status of the state.