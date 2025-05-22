PM Modi Claims Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan Airbase "In ICU" After Operation Sindoor Strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a forceful message to Pakistan during his first public rally following Operation Sindoor, claiming that India's strikes had severely damaged Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan airbase, leaving it in "ICU" condition.

Speaking at a packed rally in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the Prime Minister drew a stark contrast between India's successful defense of its installations and Pakistan's military capabilities. "When I came from Delhi to here, I landed in Bikaner's Nal Airport. Pakistan has also tried to make this a target but they failed to damage this airbase. There is a Rahim Yar Khan airbase situated on the other side of the border. It is in ICU. Don't know when it will open? India's forces have destroyed this air base," Modi declared to thunderous applause.

The Prime Minister characterized Operation Sindoor not as an act of revenge but as a transformative approach to justice and national security. He emphasized that the operation represents a fundamental shift in India's strategic posture toward cross-border terrorism.

"This is not revenge; this is a new form of justice. It was not just an expression of outrage but a display of India's unwavering strength and determination," Modi explained, outlining what he termed as India's bold new approach of striking enemies directly and decisively.

The Prime Minister stressed that crushing terrorism has evolved from being merely a tactical strategy to becoming a core principle of governance. "Crushing terrorism is not just a strategy but a principle, this is India, this is the new India," he emphasized.

Reaffirming his earlier statement made in Churu, Modi renewed his personal commitment to the nation's security. "Swear by this soil, I will not let the country fall, I will not let the country bow," he declared, positioning himself as the guardian of India's sovereignty and dignity.

The Prime Minister's rhetoric became particularly intense as he described the transformation in his own approach to dealing with Pakistan. "Pakistan has forgotten one thing: that now Modi, the servant of Mother India, is standing here with his head held high. Modi's mind is cool; it stays cool, but Modi's blood is hot. Now there is no blood flowing in Modi's veins, but hot Sindoor," he stated, using the symbolic reference to sindoor (vermillion) to represent both religious significance and the operation's name.

Modi announced a comprehensive break in India-Pakistan relations, declaring an end to both trade and diplomatic dialogue. "Now there will be neither trade nor talk with Pakistan. If there will be talk, it will only be about Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he stated, indicating a hardline approach that limits future engagement to territorial disputes.

This represents a significant escalation in India's diplomatic stance, moving beyond selective engagement to complete isolation except for discussions about contested territories.

In a particularly significant announcement, the Prime Minister revealed India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack. This move targets Pakistan's agricultural and economic lifeline, as the country heavily depends on river waters originating from India.