PM Modi congratulates France for launching UPI
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated France for the formal launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

He called the move a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and strengthening ties.

“Great to see this- it marks a significant step towards taking UPI global. This is a wonderful example of encouraging digital payments and fostering stronger ties,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

