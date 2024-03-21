PM Modi Engages With Presidents Of Russia and Ukraine, Affirms India's Commitment To Peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic conversations with the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, reiterating India's steadfast commitment to peace amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.



Sources revealed that both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin extended invitations to PM Modi to visit their respective countries following the Lok Sabha elections.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, PM Modi congratulated President Putin on his re-election, expressing a shared intent to deepen and broaden the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the coming years.

Additionally, PM Modi conversed with President Zelenskyy, reaffirming India's unwavering support for peace efforts and the swift resolution of the ongoing conflict. He emphasized India's commitment to providing humanitarian aid with a people-centric approach.

In response, President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India's backing of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, urging India's participation in the inaugural Peace Summit. Zelenskyy underscored Ukraine's interest in strengthening trade ties with India, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, aviation, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods. Furthermore, he extended a warm invitation to Indian students to resume their studies in Ukrainian educational institutions, recalling the government's evacuation of students back to India during the onset of the conflict in February 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amidst these diplomatic engagements, is gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, seeking a third consecutive term. Scheduled from April 19 to June 1, with results announced on June 4, the elections mark a significant political juncture for India. Despite the global uproar over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India has maintained a strategic neutrality, refraining from condemning Putin's actions outright. While abstaining from certain UN votes critical of Russia, India has voiced concerns over the situation, refusing to support a Security Council resolution and condemning atrocities against Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. At a meeting with President Putin and echoed at the G20 summit, PM Modi emphasized the futility of war in the modern era, advocating for dialogue and diplomatic solutions.