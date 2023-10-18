PM Modi expresses shock over loss of lives in Gaza hospital bombing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed shock over the loss of lives in Gaza due to bombing of a hospital.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," he posted on X.

An explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 people on Tuesday, according to media reports, quoting the Hamas-run health ministry sources.

Local authorities blamed Israeli airstrikes, while Israel alleged it was Hamas rockets misfiring, reports said.