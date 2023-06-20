PM Modi Greets Attendees During The Annual Rath Yatra Festival In Puri

Greetings for the Rath Yatra, which starts today in Puri, Odisha, were conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. In a tweet, he wished for everyone's "divine journey of Lord Jagannath" to bring them health, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.



He further tweeted that "Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," reported The Times Of India. Along with his tweet, the Prime Minister included a video clip of him participating in a Rath Yatra procession. He can be heard in the video claiming that many states throughout the nation observe Rath Yatra. However, he noted that the Rath Yatra observed in Puri is distinctive in and of itself.

He explained in the video that India's Rath Yatra has come to symbolise the country globally. It is observed in several of the nation's states. But the Puri Rath Yatra has its unique vibe. The experience of Gujarati Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra was described.





Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment. pic.twitter.com/ATvXmW3Yr0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023





PM Modi recalled that he used to take part in the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad when he lived in Gujarat. It is fascinating how everyone from every community joins together for the festivities during these Rath Yatras. Additionally, this improves the nation's sense of unity.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' (a religious ceremony) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad's Jamalpur neighbourhood earlier today while visiting Gujarat for the day. Harsh Sanghvi, state minister of state for home affairs, also accompanied him.

The well-known event, which is typically observed between June and July, starts when Lord Jagannath and his two siblings, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, are prepared to provide public darshan in Raths and visit Gundicha Temple.

The gods reside in Gundicha Temple for nine days. The three magnificent chariots, which are facing east towards the Gundicha Temple, are being pulled by thousands of worshippers in front of the Singha Dwar of the Jagannath Temple.