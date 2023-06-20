Live
- Samsung Galaxy F54 5G goes on sale starting June 20
- PM Modi To Meet Elon Musk During His US Visit
- Dharma Reddy has right to talk against me, says Konda Murali
- SEB destroys 1,400 litres of liquid jaggery in Vizag
- Congress protest against Central Govt for denying rice We are determined to make a hunger free state: DCM Shivakumar
- 54% of Indian firms implemented AI, analytics for business functions: Report
- Jonnavithula Ramalingeswara Rao announces Jai Telugu party in AP
- Israel to stop providing free nationwide Covid tests
- Approver in Viveka murder case booked for assaulting minor
- Foreigners enjoy food at Indira Rasoi
PM Modi Greets Attendees During The Annual Rath Yatra Festival In Puri
- Greetings for the Rath Yatra, which starts today in Puri, Odisha, were conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
- Along with his tweet, the Prime Minister included a video clip of him participating in a Rath Yatra procession.
Greetings for the Rath Yatra, which starts today in Puri, Odisha, were conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. In a tweet, he wished for everyone's "divine journey of Lord Jagannath" to bring them health, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.
He further tweeted that "Rath Yatra greetings to everyone. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment," reported The Times Of India. Along with his tweet, the Prime Minister included a video clip of him participating in a Rath Yatra procession. He can be heard in the video claiming that many states throughout the nation observe Rath Yatra. However, he noted that the Rath Yatra observed in Puri is distinctive in and of itself.
He explained in the video that India's Rath Yatra has come to symbolise the country globally. It is observed in several of the nation's states. But the Puri Rath Yatra has its unique vibe. The experience of Gujarati Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the Ahmedabad Rath Yatra was described.
PM Modi recalled that he used to take part in the Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad when he lived in Gujarat. It is fascinating how everyone from every community joins together for the festivities during these Rath Yatras. Additionally, this improves the nation's sense of unity.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, participated in the 'Mangla Aarti' (a religious ceremony) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad's Jamalpur neighbourhood earlier today while visiting Gujarat for the day. Harsh Sanghvi, state minister of state for home affairs, also accompanied him.