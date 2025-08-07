PM Modi greets people on National Handloom Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on National Handloom Day and shared data to highlight the "transformation" the sector has seen under his government since 2014.

He said, "Best wishes on National Handloom Day! Today is a day to celebrate our rich weaving traditions, which showcase the creativity of our people. We are proud of India's handloom diversity and its role in furthering livelihoods and prosperity."

The data said over 43 lakh weavers and allied workers have got direct market access through more than 2,600 exhibitions, leading to the sales of over Rs 1,700 crore.

The export value of handloom products to more than 20 countries was over Rs 21,000 crore, taking them from Indian pride to global presence, it added.