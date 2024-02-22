PM Modi Gujarat key projects unveiling

  • Menu
Overview of key projects unveiled by PM Modi in Gujarat: The Vadodara Mumbai Motorway, road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad, and rural water supply initiatives in Tapi are among the numerous development projects that Prime Minister Modi will unveil in Navsari.

On Thursday, while visiting Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a slew of development projects totalling over Rs 60,000 crore. This trip falls on the same day as the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation's Golden Jubilee Celebrations, which will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Public ceremonies in Mehsana and Navsari will see the dedication of major development projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in vital sectors including transport, energy, health, urban planning, water supply, tourism, petroleum and natural gas, and tribal development.

To bring high-speed internet to more than 8,000-gram panchayats, Prime Minister Modi will dedicate a key project in Tarabh, Mehsana, the Bharat Net Phase-II - Gujarat Fibre Grid Network Limited.

In the districts of Mehsana and Banaskantha, new broad-gauge lines, gauge conversion, and the doubling of existing lines will be inaugurated. Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Mehsana road projects, among others, will contribute to the region's growth.

In Anand district, the PM will lay the cornerstone for new district-level and Ayurvedic hospitals; in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Banaskantha districts, he will also oversee development projects for religious sites, road constructions, educational institutions, and improvements to water supply.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate various development projects in Navsari. These include sections of the Vadodara Mumbai Motorway, road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, and Valsad, and initiatives to supply drinking water to rural areas in Tapi. The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park will be a major achievement for the area.

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) constructed two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) at Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS)- Unit 3 and Unit 4 that Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate.

