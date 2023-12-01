PM Modi Heads To Dubai For COP28, Elevating India's Climate Leadership On Global Stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey to Dubai on Thursday to participate in the World Climate Action Summit, a significant component of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28). Scheduled to partake in discussions on Friday, the Prime Minister's engagement aligns with the United Arab Emirates' presidency at COP28.



India, under its G20 Presidency, prioritized climate change, leading to the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration that delineates substantial measures for sustainable development and climate action. The Prime Minister's attendance at COP28 is anticipated to advance conversations on these crucial topics, building upon the consensus established during the G20 summit.

COP28 serves as a pivotal platform for assessing the progress of the Paris Agreement and charting the course for future climate initiatives. Emphasizing principles of equity, climate justice, and common but differentiated responsibilities, the Prime Minister underlined the Voice of Global South Summit's position on adaptation, highlighting the necessity for ample climate financing and technology transfer to support developing nations.

India's commitment to climate action is evident through accomplishments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, and energy conservation. The Mission LiFE initiative underscores the country's dedication to environmental preservation.

During the Dubai visit, the Prime Minister is slated to participate in special events focusing on climate finance, the Green Credit initiative, and the Leadership for Industry Transition (LeadIT). These engagements underscore India's pivotal role in the global push to combat climate change.

The visit provides an opportunity for the Indian leader to engage with other global leaders, fostering discussions on accelerating global climate action. With over 160 heads of state in attendance, the summit emerges as a critical juncture for collaborative efforts toward a sustainable future.

As COP28 unfolds in Dubai, global attention converges on the decisions made, potentially shaping the world's response to climate change for years to come.