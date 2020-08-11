PM Modi holds Coronavirus review meeting with CMs

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a video conference meeting with chief ministers of various states to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attended the meeting.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi has held several meetings with chief ministers over the Covid-19 situation after the announcement of the first lockdown in March this year.

This is the seventh video conference of the Prime Minister with the states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is also the first meeting of the Prime Minister with chief ministers during unlock 3 on the pandemic.

As many as 53,601 new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Covid-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated and 45,257 deaths.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a meeting through video conference with chief ministers of six States, namely Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala, to review their preparedness to deal with south-west monsoon and current flood situation in the country.