PM Modi: "India's Water Will Now Serve India" After Indus Treaty Suspension

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made his first public statement regarding India's recent suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, emphasizing that water resources rightfully belonging to India will now be retained and utilized domestically.

Speaking at an ABP News event, Modi declared in Hindi, "Earlier, even India's rightful share of water used to flow out, now, India's water will flow for India, stay for India, and serve India." This statement follows the government's decision to suspend the landmark 1960 water-sharing agreement that was brokered by the World Bank.

The suspension comes as a direct response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that resulted in 26 civilian casualties. This punitive measure was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security, India's highest decision-making body on national security matters, and officials have indicated that the suspension will remain in effect until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism.

This represents an unprecedented diplomatic step, as India has never before officially paused the implementation of this treaty despite periodic tensions between the two nations. Modi also criticized previous administrations for their reluctance to take firm positions, saying, "There was a time when, before taking any essential step, people used to think what the world would think... They used to think whether they would get a vote, and whether their seat would be safe. Because of these reasons, major reforms were delayed. No country can move forward like this."