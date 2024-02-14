Live
Just In
PM Modi, J&K L-G pay tribute to Pulwama martyrs
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack of 2019.
The Prime Minister said on his X-post handle, “I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered.”
J&K L-G said on his official X-post handle, “Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice, and selfless service to the motherland.”
At least 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.
A suicide bomber had rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy.
In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force targeted terror camps in Balakot area of Pakistan.
Security forces, political parties and civil society members have organised many functions to remember the Pulwama martyrs of 2019.