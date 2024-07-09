PM Modi Lauds India-Russia Ties And Praises Indian Spirit In Address To Diaspora In Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Moscow on Tuesday during his visit to Russia. Wearing a white kurta-pajama and a red scarf, he received a warm welcome from the attendees, who chanted his name multiple times during his speech.

Modi praised the long-standing relationship between India and Russia, acknowledging the significant contributions of his "dear friend" President Vladimir Putin. "Despite the harsh Russian winters, the warmth of India-Russia friendship has always remained strong. This relationship is built on a foundation of mutual trust and respect," Modi said.

He noted that every Indian thinks of Russia as a trusted ally and "all-weather friend" and reflected on India's recent political successes, including the NDA's victories in four state elections. He wore an Odia scarf to celebrate the revolution in Odisha.

Modi reminisced about the cultural ties between the two countries, mentioning the song "Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani," and appreciated the influence of artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithoon Da in strengthening India-Russia friendship.



He emphasized the tested and resilient nature of the India-Russia relationship, praising Putin's leadership in maintaining this partnership. Modi also expressed gratitude for Russia's assistance during the conflict, particularly in helping evacuate Indian students.



Highlighting India's progress, Modi remarked on the nation's journey from despair before 2014 to a current state of self-confidence. He celebrated India's T20 World Cup victory as a testament to the country's never-give-up spirit, which extends beyond sports.

Modi also discussed his government's commitment to making India the third-largest economy in the world during its third term. He concluded by emphasizing India's global achievements and resilience in overcoming the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, positioning the nation as one of the strongest economies globally.