PM Modi Launches Multifaceted Development Projects In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart and inaugurate a series of diverse development projects spanning across sectors such as transportation, healthcare, education, and more, according to the Prime Minister's Office.



One of the key healthcare initiatives in Rajasthan includes the laying of the foundation stone for a 350-bed trauma center and a critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jodhpur. Additionally, seven critical care blocks as part of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) will be initiated across the state. The AIIMS trauma center is a substantial project with a budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, focusing on providing comprehensive and multidisciplinary trauma and emergency patient care. The critical care blocks, on the other hand, aim to strengthen critical care infrastructure at the district level, thus improving healthcare services.





Launching projects aimed at augmenting health infra, boosting connectivity and supporting education sector in Rajasthan. https://t.co/wN5zHIs0y9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 5, 2023





Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art terminal building at Jodhpur airport, a project valued at Rs 480 crore. He will also dedicate the IIT Jodhpur campus to the nation, which has been constructed with an investment exceeding Rs 1,135 crore. The IIT campus is expected to offer high-quality holistic education and support cutting-edge research and innovation.

Among other noteworthy projects, Prime Minister Modi will initiate several road development projects worth approximately Rs 1,475 crore and inaugurate two new train services in Rajasthan.

Additionally, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, the PM will inaugurate and launch development initiatives in various sectors, including roadways, railways, housing, gas pipelines, and clean drinking water. Notably, he will inaugurate a housing project in Indore worth around Rs 128 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban, aligning with his vision of "housing for all."

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Mandla, Jabalpur, and Dindori districts, amounting to over Rs 2,350 crore. He will also inaugurate a drinking water project under the same scheme in Seoni district, collectively benefitting numerous villages.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects, with a cumulative value exceeding Rs 4,800 crore, aimed at enhancing the road infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh. Further rail and pipeline projects, among other development endeavors, will be launched during his visit.

One of the noteworthy undertakings during his visit to Jabalpur will be the groundbreaking ceremony for the "Veerangana Rani Durgavati Smarak aur Udyaan," paying tribute to the courageous queen known for her fearless resistance against the Mughals.