PM Modi Meets Defense Leadership Amid Post-Ceasefire Drone Sightings In J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an urgent security meeting Sunday morning with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defense Staff Anil Chauhan, and the three armed forces chiefs to assess border security following reports of drone activity in Jammu and Kashmir, despite the ceasefire agreement established between India and Pakistan just one day prior.

Although officials report that conditions along the Line of Control (LoC) have stabilized, the high-level discussion reviewed overnight developments and strategized additional measures to strengthen border defenses.

In a separate development, Defense Minister Singh is scheduled to virtually inaugurate a new BrahMos supersonic cruise missile production facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor in Lucknow. This state-of-the-art manufacturing unit is designed with an annual production capacity of 80-100 missiles.

The Defense Ministry has announced plans for a press briefing to address the current situation following Saturday's ceasefire declaration.

This meeting follows a similar high-profile security conference held by PM Modi on Saturday, just hours before the ceasefire announcement. That earlier meeting included Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and military leadership.

In his subsequent statement, Jaishankar emphasized that while India has reached an understanding with Pakistan on halting military action, the nation maintains its "firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later called on Pakistan to address repeated violations along India's northern and western borders, noting that Indian armed forces remain vigilant and prepared to respond appropriately to any breaches of the agreement. Reports indicated that multiple explosions and sirens were heard Saturday night in several locations, including Srinagar and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, Barmer in Rajasthan, and Kutch in Gujarat.