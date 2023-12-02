PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

Prime Minister Modi had a hectic schedule as he addressed four sessions at the UN climate change conference, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings.


