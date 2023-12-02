PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler

  • Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

''On the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar. ''We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,'' Modi posted on X on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi had a hectic schedule as he addressed four sessions at the UN climate change conference, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings.

