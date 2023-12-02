Live
- Luxury yacht catches fire off Mumbai, one critically scalded
- NASA's Artemis manned mission to moon will not launch before 2027: Report
- Phase-I construction of Ayodhya airport to be completed by Dec 15: CM Adityanath
- Andhra Pradesh: Mother-daughter duo dies after being hit by unknown vehicle in cherukupalli
- Google’s new AI experiment lets you create music inspired by instruments
- Bowling to take the last wicket and reaching to 800 Test wickets was something special, says Muttiah Muralitharan
- PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler
- Don't make report public until tabled in Parliament: Trinamool on ethics panel's report on Mahua
- Six-yr-old abducted after an year of planning: Kerala Police
- LG visits slain J&K soldier's house; announces intensification of anti-terror operations
Just In
PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatars Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.
''On the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar. ''We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar,'' Modi posted on X on Saturday. Prime Minister Modi had a hectic schedule as he addressed four sessions at the UN climate change conference, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS