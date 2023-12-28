PM Modi Mourns The Loss Of Tamil Actor And DMDK Chief Vijayakanth

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who succumbed to illness at a private hospital in Chennai. Vijayakanth, aged 71, had been on ventilator support after contracting Covid-19, according to his party. However, the hospital's statement contradicted this, stating that he had pneumonia.

The hospital's official statement mentioned, "Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023."





Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's political…





PM Modi conveyed his grief, stating, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji. A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend, and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans, and numerous followers. Om Shanti."

Vijayakanth had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a routine health check-up. At that time, the party had assured that he was in good health and would return home after the tests. This followed an earlier hospitalization on November 20, where he received treatment for a respiratory illness.