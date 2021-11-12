PM Modi on a 4 hour visit to Bhopal, will participate in tribal pride day and will inaugurate world class habibganj railway station

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal is taking final shape on November 15. He will be in the capital of Madhya Pradesh for about four hours. During this, he will participate in the main program of Tribal Pride Day. Along with this, he will also inaugurate the newly built world class Habibganj railway station. Some special arrangements have also been made for this.Tribal Pride Day is being celebrated on 15 November on the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

In this regard, a General convention has been organized at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. About 2 lakh tribals are expected to participate in this. Modi will stay in Bhopal for about four hours. His program has been finalised.

According to the ongoing program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Bhopal on November 15 at 12:35 pm. He will be in the program organized at Jamboree Maidan in the General convention from 1:10 to 2:25. Then PM Modi will fly from Jamboree Maidan to the helipad located in the Barkatullah University campus. After that at 3:10 pm, he will participate in the inauguration program of world class Habibganj railway station. After staying in the program for about half an hour, they will leave for Delhi from Raja Bhoj Airport at 4:20 pm.

Due to the program of the Prime Minister, changes have been made in the arrangement of Habibganj railway station. The platforms of many trains have been changed due to security reasons.No train will arrive at platform number 1 of Habibganj railway station from November 13 to 15. It has also been decided where the minister will welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the information received from the State Etiquette Officer, Jagdish Deora will welcome the Prime Minister at the airport. Arvind Singh Bhadauria at Jamboori Maidan helipad, Bhupendra Singh at the venue at Jamboori Maidan, Hardeep Singh Dang at Barkatullah University helipad and Usha Thakur at Habibganj railway station will welcome the Prime Minister.