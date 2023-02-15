PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama heroes

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the personnel of CRPF who had lost their lives in the Pulwama attack on this day four years ago. Taking to Twitter, Modi said their courage motivated him "to build a strong and developed India".

"Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India", he tweeted. The CRPF and other security forces also paid tributes to the soldiers.

Led by Special Director General of the CRPF Daljit Singh Chaudhry, the officers of the force, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army laid floral wreaths on the memorial for the Pulwama martyrs in Pulwama.

In one of the deadliest attacks on Indian security forces, 40 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed the bus ferrying them from Jammu to Srinagar on February 14, 2019.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, also paying tribute, said the nation would never forget the sacrifice of the soldiers. "Their valour and indomitable courage will always remain an inspiration in the fight against terrorism," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to the martyrs for their "supreme sacrifice".

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, "Homage to our courageous jawans who laid down their lives this day in Pulwama in 2019. We pay tribute by maintaining our vigil and countering cross-border terrorism."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, paying homage, wrote that India will always remember their sacrifice.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that our countrymen will always be indebted to the sacrifice of the soldiers.