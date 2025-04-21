PM Modi Presents Heartfelt Gift to JD Vance's Children During Delhi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his family with warm hospitality on Monday during their visit to New Delhi, offering a touching gesture to the Vance children that caught widespread attention.

Upon arriving at the Prime Minister’s official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Vice President Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—were greeted personally by PM Modi. The leaders shared a warm embrace, and Modi engaged warmly with Usha Vance before turning his attention to the children.

In a video now circulating on social media, the Prime Minister is seen playfully interacting with Ewan and Vivek, who sat on his lap as they chatted. He guided the family through the grand residence, offering a personal tour.

In a thoughtful gesture, PM Modi gifted each of the Vance children a symbolic peacock feather—India’s national bird and a symbol of beauty and grace. The moment highlighted the personal rapport shared between the two leaders and their families.

Earlier in the day, the Vance family visited the iconic Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in the capital. The couple's three children wore traditional Indian attire, with Ewan and Vivek in kurta-pyjamas and Mirabel dressed in an Anarkali outfit with a beautifully embroidered jacket.

Sharing a message on X (formerly Twitter), Vice President Vance expressed gratitude for the hospitality:

"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless."

The family also made a stop at the Central Cottage Industries Emporium at Janpath to explore India’s rich craft heritage.

Later, PM Modi and Vice President Vance held bilateral talks covering strategic areas of cooperation. The Prime Minister is set to host a private dinner for the Vance family later in the evening.

Vice President Vance’s four-day visit to India includes stops in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra. He is scheduled to visit Jaipur on Tuesday and Agra on Wednesday. The trip is seen as a significant move toward deepening the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the visit will touch upon key sectors of bilateral cooperation and is expected to further strengthen the robust relationship between the two nations.