PM Modi Stresses Stability Amid Global Uncertainty At BJP Manifesto Launch

During the unveiling of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the necessity of a stable majority government in the face of global uncertainties. His statement came on a day marked by coordinated attacks on Israeli positions by Iran's proxies and allies, indicating heightened tensions internationally.



Prime Minister Modi's remarks, delivered without direct reference to any country, underscored the imperative of a robust and unwavering government to safeguard the nation's security and foster economic prosperity. The timing of his statement coincided with Iran's unprecedented direct military assault on Israel, following recent escalations in the region.

Meanwhile, reports from the Israeli military indicated that the attack from Iran had been successfully intercepted with assistance from the United States and other allies. This development represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations, amidst the backdrop of prolonged hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi's proactive stance on international affairs was highlighted by India's response to the situation. India expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, calling for an immediate de-escalation and a return to diplomatic channels to resolve the conflict peacefully.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India emphasized the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region. The ministry assured that Indian embassies in the affected areas are closely monitoring the evolving situation and maintaining communication with the Indian community to ensure their safety and well-being.

As global tensions continue to mount, Prime Minister Modi's assertion of the need for a strong and stable government resonates not only domestically but also in the context of global geopolitical challenges.