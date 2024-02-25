  • Menu
PM Modi Suspends Mann Ki Baat For Three Months Amid Lok Sabha Elections
In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during the 110th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio program, that it will not be aired for the next three months. Emphasizing the need to maintain political decorum during the election period, PM Modi stated that the program would be on hiatus until after the elections. He took the opportunity to urge first-time voters to participate in the electoral process enthusiastically.

An announcement regarding the national elections is anticipated to be made next month, further highlighting the significance of the timing of this decision. PM Modi assured listeners that 'Mann Ki Baat' would resume after the elections, with its 111th episode, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number.

Despite the temporary suspension of the program, PM Modi encouraged citizens to continue highlighting the achievements of society and the country on social media platforms using the hashtag 'Mann Ki Baat'. Additionally, he appealed to listeners to share YouTube shorts of previous 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes, ensuring that the spirit of the program remains alive even during its brief hiatus.

