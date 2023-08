PM Modi to deliver tenth consecutive I-Day address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on Tuesday his 10th consecutive Independence Day address which will also be his last before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a mood of anticipation builds around the annual showpiece event that he has used to present his government's report card, unveil flagship schemes and lay down his vision for the country.

There is a view that the Prime Minister may choose to chart the country's journey on his watch in various sectors since 2014 and outline his vision for the years ahead, something he has done in previous addresses as well.

Experts will also be looking for political messages in the address. PM Modi has mostly refrained from launching any direct political attack on Opposition parties in his Independence Day addresses but has often stressed on the governance changes his dispensation has ushered in after a spell of “corruption” and policy paralysis.

India’s rising global stature, new energy and purpose in pushing forward the country’s development journey and increasing self-confidence of its population have been among the key themes of his speeches that have also highlighted the country’s embrace of firm security and foreign policy doctrines guided solely by the national interest.

Since his first Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort in 2014, when he had announced a host of new programmes such as Swachh Bharat and Jan Dhan accounts, PM Modi has made key announcements on the milestone day and sought to engage with citizens on a range of issues, including social ills like crimes against women and social conflicts.