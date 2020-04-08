PM Modi To Discuss Coronavirus Crisis with Opposition Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Floor leaders of Opposition parties at 11 am on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's all party outreach will be held via video-conferencing.

PM Modi's video conference with Opposition leaders will focus on extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Issues like suspension of MPLAD funds and handling the crisis of migrant workers are also likely to come up during the discussion. The suspension of MPLAD funds has not gone down well with MPs of several parties.

The needs of states regarding medical equipment and the required funds is another subject which would crop up during the course of the discussion between the Prime Minister and Opposition leaders, it is being speculated. Other important issues like MNREGA funds, food supply chain and the issue of small traders are likely to feature in the interaction, as well.

Congress governments are reportedly in favour of extension of the lockdown. The Congress-ruled states have also asked for their share of GST and this demand is likely to be put forth in the video interaction with the Prime Minister.

Some states are reported to be in favour of a calibrated phased withdrawal of the lockdown. The southernmost state of Kerala is one of them.

Chhattisgarh on the other hand, does not want interstate transport to pass through the state in any mode. The Chhattisgarh government is reportedly wary of the borders of the state being opened up in view of the high number of Coronavirus cases in neighbouring states, according to media reports.

Assam, while leaving the final decision to the Centre, is reportedly in favour of a partial withdrawal of the lockdown. The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao spoke in favour of a two-week extension of the lockdown period in view of the seriousness of the situation arising out of the Coronavirus outbreak.