PM Modi to inaugurate 91 FM transmitters today to boost radio connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories on Friday which will give a boost to radio connectivity in the country. "The government has been committed to enhancing FM connectivity in the country. The 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the statement read. "The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated.

The PMO further said, "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area." Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement added.