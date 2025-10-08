PM Modi To inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport, India’s first fully Digital Air hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on Wednesday, making Mumbai one of the few global cities with multiple airports, alongside London, New York, and Tokyo. The advanced facility is set to commence commercial operations in December.

Developed through a partnership between Adani Airport Holdings and CIDCO, NMIA spans 1,160 hectares and will initially manage 20 million passengers annually with one terminal and a single runway. Once fully operational, it will accommodate up to 155 million passengers through four terminals and two runways.

Built at an estimated cost of ₹19,650 crore, the airport is expected to generate over two lakh jobs across sectors such as aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate. Major airlines, including IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air, have announced plans to begin operations from the new hub.

Described as an “anxiety-free airport” by Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal, NMIA will feature a fully automated, AI-powered terminal offering digital services such as pre-booked parking, online baggage drop, and real-time baggage tracking updates. Initially, the airport will operate for 12 hours a day, with 40% of its traffic expected to be international—rising to 75% in the coming years.

India’s first fully digital airport will also be seamlessly connected to expressways, metro and suburban rail networks, and water transport, making it the country’s first multimodal aviation hub.