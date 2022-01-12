PM Modi to meet CMs tomorrow amid Covid surge, 3rd wave

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with the Chief Ministers over the Covid-19 situation on Thursday as the number of virus infections sees a surge due to its Omicron variant.

As daily Covid-19 cases continue to rise and the peak of third wave likely to arrive in a week, the Prime Minister is likely to discuss State-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response.

According to sources, the Union Health Secretary is likely to make a presentation on the Covid-19 situation in the country. Some of the Chief Ministers may also be asked to give their inputs or suggest measures to contain the spread of the virus. PM Modi will be making the closing statement and will be giving his remarks and guidance. Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus after the previous high-level meeting held by the PM on January 9.

Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.



The meeting then assessed the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country, ongoing preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign in the country and the emergence of new Omicron variant and its health implications.

At least 10 meetings have been held with the Chief Ministers on lockdown and vaccination strategy since the outbreak of the virus in 2020.